Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

New York sees glimmer of progress against coronavirus, conditions worsen in New Orleans

New York state, leading the US in coronavirus infections and deaths, is showing tentative signs of slowing the spread of the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on March 25, while the health crisis deepened in hard-hit New Orleans and elsewhere.

Reuters
Officials walk into a store that has a 'social distancing' sign on the door during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on March 25. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
1/10

Officials walk into a store that has a 'social distancing' sign on the door during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on March 25. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

A woman walks out of a store that has a 'social distancing' sign in the door during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. (Reuters)
2/10

A woman walks out of a store that has a 'social distancing' sign in the door during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. (Reuters)

Paramedics move a patient into the hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
3/10

Paramedics move a patient into the hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Medical officials aid a resident from St Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
4/10

Medical officials aid a resident from St Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Medical officials aid a resident from St Joseph's nursing home to board a bus after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
5/10

Medical officials aid a resident from St Joseph's nursing home to board a bus after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

A medical official is seen while aiding residents from St Joseph's nursing home to evacuate, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
6/10

A medical official is seen while aiding residents from St Joseph's nursing home to evacuate, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Paramedics move a patient into the hospital during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
7/10

Paramedics move a patient into the hospital during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Paramedics move a patient into the hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
8/10

Paramedics move a patient into the hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) respond to a medical call amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Seattle, Washington. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
9/10

Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) respond to a medical call amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Seattle, Washington. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

A resident of St Joseph's nursing home is seen board a bus while being evacuated by medical officials, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
10/10

A resident of St Joseph's nursing home is seen board a bus while being evacuated by medical officials, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Donald Trump #lockdown #New Orleans #New York #Slideshow #US #World News

