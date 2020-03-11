App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New York conference on coronavirus cancelled due to coronavirus

So far, there have been over 1,000 confirmed cases and at least 31 deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has cancelled a round-table titled “Doing Business Under Coronavirus”, which was scheduled for March 13 in New York, amid the spread of COVID-19.

Bloomberg has reported that CFR has also cancelled other conferences that were scheduled between March 11 and April 3, including in-person round-tables in New York and Washington, and national events around the US. These add to a number of events being cancelled or postponed.

The annual New York auto show is another event that was recently rescheduled to late August.

Globally, there have been over 1.19 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4,300 people have died so far. Many of these deaths have happened in China, from where the spread started.

While COVID-19 has slowed in China over the last week, the number of confirmed cases have been rapidly rising across South Korea, Italy and Iran, among other countries.

New York has already declared an emergency as the number of patients there rose to 89 on March 8, including a driver who apparently worked for ride-sharing company Uber.

So far, there have been over 1,000 confirmed cases and at least 31 deaths related to the outbreak in the US.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #United States #World News

