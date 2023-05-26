English
    New York City Banking Commission votes to freeze Capital One, KeyBank deposits

    City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Mayor Eric Adams and the department of finance to freeze city deposits at the two banks, Landler said in a statement Thursday.

    Reuters
    May 26, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST
    The New York City Banking Commission voted to freeze the city's deposits at Capital One and KeyBank after the banks failed to submit plans on their efforts to root out discrimination.

    "Capital One prohibits discrimination and harassment against any applicant, intern, Associate, vendor, contractor, customer, or client on the basis of protected characteristics," the bank said in a statement after the comptroller's announcement.

    Reuters
