New variant of COVID present in Paris: Official

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.

January 05, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
The new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
