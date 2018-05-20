App
May 20, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in its cafes

Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous, leaving decisions on whether people could sit in its stores or use the restroom up to store managers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Starbucks is announcing a new policy that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything. The new policy comes five weeks after two black men who hadn't bought anything were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous, leaving decisions on whether people could sit in its stores or use the restroom up to store managers.

Starbucks said today it has told workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, "regardless of whether they make a purchase."

The company said anyone can use its cafes, patios or restrooms without buying anything, but it noted workers should still call the police if someone is a safety threat.

