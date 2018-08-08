App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New stamp by China Post hints at three-child policy: Report

According to official Chinese statistics, close to 16.7 percent, or 230.8 million people, are aged 60 and above

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Speculations that China may soon adopt a three-child policy have picked up pace after China Post released its commemorative stamp for 2019.

According to an Economic Times report, in honour of 2019 being the “Year of the pig”, China Post unveiled a stamp that showed a happy family of pigs with three piglets.

The speculations gained traction because in 2016,which was the “Year of the monkey”, the Chinese government announced the beginning of the two-child policy soon after it released a stamp showing two baby monkeys.

The report states that China currently struggles with an ageing population. According to official Chinese statistics, close to 16.7 percent, or 230.8 million people, are aged 60 and above.

The statistics further stated that despite an increase in the number of newborns, China still falls short of the desired 20 million newborns required.

The report noted that while the government may now pull the plug on the expenditure of subsidies for the two-child policy, the implementation of a three-child policy might prove to be a challenge as the largely middle-class population has been comfortable with low fertility rates.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:19 pm

