Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

New projection puts US COVID-19 deaths at nearly 135,000 by August

A new forecast projects nearly 135,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States through the beginning of August mainly due to reopening measures underway

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A new forecast projects nearly 135,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States through the beginning of August mainly due to reopening measures underway, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington said on Monday.

The forecast U.S. death toll through early August totalled 134,475, a midrange between 95,092 and 242,890, the IHME said. The revised projection almost doubles the number of deaths foreseen in the United States since the last estimate in mid-April.

The new projections reflect rising mobility and the easing of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11, said the IHME, whose models are used by the White House. The increasing contacts among people will promote transmission of the coronavirus, it said.

"This new model is the basis for the sobering new estimate of U.S. deaths," said IHME director Christopher Murray, referring to the reopening measures.

The IHME said its new model assumes that public health orders that are currently in place will stay in place until infections are minimized.

The IHME's forecast increases the projected number of deaths in the U.S. by more than 62,000, with a rise of more than 8,700 deaths in New Jersey and more than 7,800 in New York state for the same period, up from estimates released last month.

Murray said understanding the effect of temperature on transmission of the virus "is rapidly evolving.

At the moment, we believe that the effects of temperature on transmission are important, yet minimal. As we move into summer and temperatures rise, we will learn more and will revise our projections if it is statistically relevant.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.


First Published on May 5, 2020 09:33 am

tags #coronavirus #USA #World News

