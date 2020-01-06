App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

New head of Iran Quds force says he aims to remove US from region

"We promise to continue martyr Soleimani's path with the same force...and the only compensation for us would be to remove America from the region," state radio quoted Esmail Qaani as saying ahead of Soleimani's funeral in the capital, Tehran.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image


The new head of Iran's Quds force said he aimed to expel the United States from the region after its commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad, state media reported on Monday.



First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Esmail Qaani #Iran #Qassem Soleimani #Quds force #US #World News

