New EU leaders will not change course on Brexit: Donald Tusk

EU President Donald Tusk said he was "absolutely sure" the bloc's new leadership would not change course and offer concessions on the Brexit deal struck with London."I am absolutely sure that the new leaders of our institutions will be as consistent as we are today when it comes to the withdrawal agreement and our readiness to discuss our future relationship with the UK," Tusk said after EU leaders chose a new team to head EU bodies.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:32 am