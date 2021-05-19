New COVID-19 strain in Singapore: How it affects children, India connection - all we know so far

People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore. (Representative image: Reuters)

After the Singapore government said that the new mutations of coronavirus were affecting younger children, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with the nation, saying a new strain there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

However, Singapore dismissed the report, saying the strain is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.

Authorities in Singapore ordered on May 16 to close primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges until the end of the school term on May 28.

The announcement came after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in eight months. Some of the cases involved children linked to a cluster at a tuition centre.

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a press conference that the B.1.617 strain, first detected in India, "appears to affect children more".

"Some of these mutations are much more virulent and they seem to attack the younger children," Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

A day after the report surfaced, Kejriwal appealed Centre to cancel all air services with Singapore. Taking to Twitter on May 18, Kejriwal said the new strain of coronavirus could invade India in the form of a third wave.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

While there is no known Singapore strain of the coronavirus or any known to have originated in the city-State, Kejriwal appeared to be referring to a media report on May 17. The report had mentioned the threat posed to Singapore's children by the variant first detected in India.

Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, Singapore's health ministry said: There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no Singapore variant. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore, it said in a statement.

The Singapore Government called in India High Commissioner on May 19 to convey strong objection to Kejriwal's tweet on "Singapore variant", said Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," he said on Twitter.



However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships.

So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Retweeting Bagchi's tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that "Delhi CM does not speak for India".

Meanwhile, India's Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to Kejriwal’s appeal, saying only a few flights are being operated between the two countries under the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians back, and added that "all precautions are being taken".

“Kejriwal ji, all international flights have been stopped since March 2020. We have no air bubble with Singapore either. Only a few flights are being operated between the two countries under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stuck there. We are still keeping an eye on the situation. All precautions are being taken,” Puri tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to the media reports over the issue, Dr V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, told a briefing, "We are examining it".

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases among children, Singapore has decided to vaccinate students aged 12 to 15 following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools. Those aged 12 to 15 are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech injection, reported news agency Reuters citing Kung, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was previously given only to those aged 16 years and above.