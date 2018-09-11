App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Bullets Wireless headphones may be launched alongside OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T is most likely to be unveiled on October 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

There's a strong buzz that OnePlus may launch the new Bullets Wireless headphones along with its latest offering OnePlus 6T.

As per a report in  BGR, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to unveil the latest model OnePlus 6T on October 17 and would use that opportunity to launch its other successful product- the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones.

 

A picture of the wireless headphones was listed at the FCC along with the name which confirms the smartphone manufacturer to be launching the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones.

There is a possibility that the new headphones could feature minor changes in its performance, battery life and sonic signature. There can also be changes in improving its design and functions.

The new OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones are said to have a model number of BT32B and would be available at the same price of Rs 3990 as its previous version.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Business #OnePlus #Trending News

