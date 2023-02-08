English
    New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

    New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles were revealed for the first time on Wednesday, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

    From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain has been slowly introducing replacements featuring the new monarch since his mother's death in September.

    In keeping with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new "definitive" stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of Charles which is also appearing on new coinage.

    "As with all stamps, the monarch approved them and so we hope that he's happy with this design," said David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at the Royal Mail.