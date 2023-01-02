 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New air attacks on Kyiv after Russia's New Year assaults

Jan 02, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people, and a new attack Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, after a New Year's day marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people in the capital and other cities.

The capital was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT) to retreat to bomb shelters.

"The air defence (system) is working. As of this minute, 16 air targets already have been shot down over the capital," it announced on the messaging app Telegram. "The air alert continues, stay in shelters!"

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv's northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services had been dispatched.

"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," he said.