New air attacks on Kyiv after Russia's New Year assaults

A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv on Monday, after a New Year's weekend marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least five people.

The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing four people, and a new attack Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am (2300 GMT Sunday) to seek shelter.

"Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack" with Iranian-made drones, Ukraine's air force said.

Air defences managed to shoot down 41 drones and a missile, officials said, adding that the attack had again targeted energy facilities.

The power company Ukrenergo said the situation with the electricity supply in Kyiv was now "more complicated".

"That is why emergency shutdowns are now in effect," it said on social media. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv's northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services were dispatched. "An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," he said. Authorities later said he was hit by the falling debris. Russia's New Year assaults -- which targeted downtown areas of large cities -- show a change in tactics, said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russia no longer has any military goals and is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "A war to kill." The attacks came as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month. In Russia, officials on Monday said a Ukrainian drone had struck an energy facility in the Bryansk region neighbouring Ukraine. Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that the strike had cut off electricity to a village. Officials in another region also reported a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone being shot down near the city of Voronezh, some 180 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv has a policy of not claiming responsibility for such raids. Hospital strike On Saturday, Russian artillery hit the village of Naddniprianske outside the city of Kherson, severely wounding a 13-year-old boy. Then the Russian army struck the hospital where the boy was lying in intensive care, smashing the windows. "What did the 13-year-old boy do to these inhumans that they tried to kill him twice?" governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on messaging app Telegram. The Russian onslaught damaged the Kherson hospital and also left the city and the surrounding settlements without electricity. Russian forces in November withdrew from Kherson, the only regional capital held by Moscow, but have continued to batter the city. Ukrainian governors and officials also reported one death each in Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the capital Kyiv, in the southern region of Kherson and in the western city Khmelnytskyi. Dozens of people were also wounded, they said. Kyiv Police Chief Andriy Nebitov released a picture of the wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words "Happy New Year" in Russian. "That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army," he wrote. 'Extreme hardship' After suffering a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Moscow started to target electrical and other critical infrastructure in October. The strikes have caused sweeping blackouts and cut off water supplies and heating to civilians as the temperature in some regions dropped below freezing. The UN's human rights chief has warned the campaign has inflicted "extreme hardship" on Ukrainians, and also decried probable war crimes by Russian forces. But Putin declared during his midnight address on New Year's Eve that "moral, historical rightness is on our side". Moscow said its New Year's attacks had targeted the pro-Western country's drone production. "The plans of the Kyiv regime to carry out terror attacks against Russia in the near future have been thwarted," Russia's defence ministry said. Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting its domestic military sites and infrastructure. In December, Moscow said it had shot down drones three separate times over Engels airfield, an airbase in southern Russia more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from Ukraine. Another base in Russia's Ryazan region also saw attacks from Ukraine's drones in early December, according to Moscow, killing three people.

AFP

