New air attacks on Kyiv after Russia's New Year assaults

Jan 02, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing four people, and a new attack Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv on Monday, after a New Year's weekend marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least five people.

Kyiv was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am (2300 GMT Sunday) to seek shelter.

"Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack" with Iranian-made drones, Ukraine's air force said.

Air defences managed to shoot down 41 drones and a missile, officials said, adding that the attack had again targeted energy facilities.

The power company Ukrenergo said the situation with the electricity supply in Kyiv was now "more complicated".