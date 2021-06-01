COVID-19 | Netherlands lifts ban on passenger flights from India

Representative image

The Netherlands has lifted its ban on passenger flights from India beginning from June 1.

As per the Dutch government, the ban that was in place from April 26 has now been lifted, a press release from the Government of India said. This means that passenger flights from India will be able to enter the Netherlands effective today.

The ban of international flights entering India, however, still continues to be in force. Centre had extended the international flight ban till June 30 on May 28.

However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. Earlier, the international flights were first banned in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then it this ban has been extended multiple times.