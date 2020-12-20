Netherlands bans flights from the UK after it reports about emergence of a new coronavirus strain

The Dutch government has banned flights from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands from 6 am on December 20 till at least January 1, 2021 due to the spread of a new coronavirus strain in the country, the Independent reported.

This was posted on the Dutch government website which added: "Pending further information and an explanation of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, [the public health institute] recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom should be limited as much as possible by limiting or controlling passenger movements.”

One case of the new variant has already been detected inside Dutch borders and the government has also advised citizens not to travel abroad “unless strictly necessary," the report said.

The notice added that the country is “closely monitoring” COVID-19 developments abroad and “investigating additional measures for other modes of transport.” It said that Netherlands and other European Union members will “look into the possibilities of further restricting imports of the virus from the UK.”

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 20 announced Tier 4 restrictions will be imposed in London and southeast England during the Christmas season to prevent further escalation in infections.

The country has seen a resurgence in cases over the last two weeks – linked to the new strain. Johnson said the new strain is up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original.

While he added that his scientific advisors believe vaccines will still be effective, and the new strain is not more deadly or more serious in terms of the illness caused, he said on Saturday the government had to take urgent action.

