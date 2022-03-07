English
    Netflix suspends service in Russia

    Reuters
    March 07, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

    Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Sunday.

    Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

    "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

    Netflix had earlier said it had no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 06:03 am
