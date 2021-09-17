Netflix finally eyes TV's top prize with 'The Crown' at in-person Emmys

Netflix is tipped to finally win television’s biggest prize Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama The Crown battles Star Wars series The Mandalorian at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience.

Despite turning the entire TV landscape upside-down since its groundbreaking online platform launched in 2007, leading streamer Netflix has never won for best drama at the small-screen version of the Oscars — nor best comedy, nor best limited series.

“It’s going to be the first big series win for Netflix.”

“The Crown does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it’s going to have its moment,” Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP.