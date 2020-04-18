App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers

Film and TV production has been shut down around the world as people shelter at home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The abrupt closures put hundreds of thousands of cast and crew members out of work.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Netflix Inc has increased the amount of money in its coronavirus emergency relief fund by $50 million, bringing the total for displaced production workers to $150 million, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Film and TV production has been shut down around the world as people shelter at home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The abrupt closures put hundreds of thousands of cast and crew members out of work.

In March, Netflix announced it had established a $100 million fund to assist the hardest-hit workers on its own productions and others in areas where Netflix has a large production base. Some of the money is being allocated through nonprofit groups that are helping the industry through the coronavirus crisis.

The company so far has provided assistance in the United States, Canada, Britain, Italy, India, France, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Netflix #World News

