you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Netanyahu and Bolton discussions focus on Iran nuclear programme

Bolton is one of the US administration's leading hawks in dealing with Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

White House national security adviser John Bolton arrived in Israel on Sunday on the first leg of an overseas trip, and met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Iran the focus of talks.

Bolton is one of the US administration's leading hawks in dealing with Iran's nuclear programme. He was meeting Netanyahu at a working dinner at the Israeli leader's residence in Jerusalem. The two are set for further discussions on Monday.

"We've got great challenges for Israel, for the United States, for the whole world the Iran nuclear weapons programme and ballistic missile programmes are right at the top of the list," Bolton said.

In his welcoming remarks, Netanyahu said the two would discuss how "to continue to roll back Iran's aggression in the region and to make sure that they never have a nuclear weapon".

Bolton will meet Russian officials in Geneva later in the week as a follow-up to the summit meeting that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had in Helsinki last month, the White House said. He will also visit Ukraine.

Bolton told ABC News in an interview earlier that the United States, Israel and Russia shared the objective of removing Iranian and Iranian-led forces from Syria, and ending Iran's backing of the Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Israeli #John Bolton #United States #World News

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

