App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nestle to cut fewer tech workers in Switzerland

In May, Nestle said it planned to eliminate up to 500 information technology jobs in Switzerland as it shifts work to an existing tech hub in Spain and other locations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nestle has finalised plans for reorganising its Swiss information technology (IT) setup, the food and beverage giant said on Thursday, reducing the number of tech worker jobs it will cut at its home base.

In May, Nestle said it planned to eliminate up to 500 information technology jobs in Switzerland as it shifts work to an existing tech hub in Spain and other locations.

Following consultations, the company has now determined that it will keep around 150 IT employees in Switzerland, compared to the 100 originally announced in May, and will extend the reorganisation plan into the second half of 2020.

"Nestle understands this is a difficult time for its employees and is fully committed to mitigate the social impact of the reorganisation, which will now be implemented," the group said in a statement. "The company and the employees representatives are currently negotiating a social plan."
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Nestle #Switzerland #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.