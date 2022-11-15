 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle still bullish on plant protein despite dip in demand

Bloomberg
Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Like the initial boom in craft beer, many investors piled into the faux meat market based on overly optimistic expectations of consumer uptake, Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer said in an interview Monday.

Nestle

A recent fizzle in the hype surrounding plant protein consumption will give way to a more sustainable growth trajectory that could see the segment account for 30% or 40% of the global protein market, according to a top Nestle SA executive.

“When craft beer came on the market, everybody wanted to have it,” Palzer said. “Then there was a dip in demand and then it slowly grew back over many years to a significant business. I think that’s what we will also observe here.”

Plant protein makers that benefitted from a greater emphasis on health in the early stages of the pandemic have struggled as inflation pushes consumers to less expensive options, including the animal meat they hoped to replace. Once an investor darling, Beyond Meat Inc. has lost more than 80% of its value in the past year as discounting products in the US and abroad hurts profitability. And some fast-food chains have pulled back from faux meat offerings after lackluster demand.

While the market may have been disappointed by plant protein sales of late, Nestle is still seeing “quite good” performance in the segment, said Palzer, who leads Nestle’s research and development. He’s preparing for steady consumption growth in the years ahead by building the plant protein portion of his global R&D team to 10%, or 300 people.

The Vevey, Switzerland-based firm will continue to develop meat replacements, but also has turned to products that use both animal and non-animal proteins -- such as an ambient mix that can be added to eggs to boost volume and affordability, or including plant ingredients in dairy protein drinks.