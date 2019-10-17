Nestle posts slightly slower sales growth, revamps waters business

Food group Nestle announced a new share buyback programme of up to 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.13 billion) and changes to its waters business on October 17 after organic sales growth slowed slightly to 3.7% in the third quarter, from 3.9% in the previous quarter.

Packaged food makers are branching out into new areas like plant-based meat alternatives or products made from all natural ingredients to boost growth in an otherwise sluggish market.