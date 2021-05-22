MARKET NEWS

Nepal's president dissolves Parliament; announces mid-term elections in November

Nepal's Council of Ministers has recommended conducting the first phase of the mid-term election on November 12 and the second phase on November 19.

PTI
May 22, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari wearing a protective face mask reviews a guard of honor as she arrives to attend a joint session of Parliament in Kathmandu in 2020 (File image: Reuters/Navesh Chitrakarc)

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 21 midnight dissolved Parliament and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19.

Bhandari's announcement came on May 21 midnight after she endorsed the recommendation to dissolve the parliament made by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

A press statement issued by the Office of President said the parliament was dissolved and dates of midterm polls were announced in line with Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The council of ministers has recommended conducting the first phase of the poll on November 12 and the second phase on November 19.

Nepal's political crisis had taken a dramatic turn on Friday as embattled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Opposition parties staked separate claims for the formation of a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the President.

Prime Minister Oli had reached the President's Office Shital Niwas and presented his list, a couple of minutes ahead of the Opposition leaders.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Nepal #World News
first published: May 22, 2021 07:58 am

