Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to take vote of confidence in parliament today

Jan 10, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' would seek a vote of confidence in the parliament on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over the support from his allies.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

Nepal's first Parliament session after the appointment of Prime Minister Prachanda began here on Monday.

The Nepali Congress - the largest political party in parliament - is likely to vote in support of Prime Minister Prachanda while staying on the opposition bench, My Republica newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Prachanda on Monday met Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba and sought his support in parliament, the paper said.

"Deuba has said that our party will take a decision whether to support the new government after the parliamentary party meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning," a leader close to Deuba was quoted as saying by the paper.