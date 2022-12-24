 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepal's govt formation likely to be delayed as parties fail to end impasse

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday called on all the political parties of Nepal to form a new government within seven days, as Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed the power-sharing deal with the coalition partner Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Nepal's major political parties failed to break an impasse over the formation of a new government as a crucial five-party alliance meeting aimed at striking a deal for power-sharing ended inconclusively here on Saturday, a day ahead of the deadline set by the president.

As no single party got a majority in the House of Representatives (HoR) election held on November 20, the president has called for submitting a claim by a member of the HoR who can garner a majority with support from two or more parties, as stipulated in the Article 76 clause 2 of the Constitution.

The deadline for submission of the claim is 5 pm on December 25, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President.

Inter-party consultations and power-sharing deals have so far failed to bear any result. The top leaders of the ruling coalition gathered at Prime Minister Deuba's residence at Baluwatar on Saturday evening to discuss the formation of the new government and power-sharing issues.

Besides Prime Minister Deuba and Maoist chief Prachanda, CPN-Unified Socialist chairperson Madhav Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha chairman Chitra Bahadur K C among others were present at the meeting.