Nepal to elect new President on March 9

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

Nepal's Election Commission said on Wednesday that all preparations for the big-ticket election have been completed.

Nepal will get a new President on Thursday with Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress and Subash Chandra Nembang of the CPN-UML vying for the post, an outcome which could impact the stability of the government headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda".

The Presidential election is a face-off between two former speakers of the House of Representatives -- Paudel, a candidate backed by the eight-party alliance led by Prime Minister Prachanda, and CPN-UML's Nembang.

Paudel, 78, and Nembang, 69, filed their nominations last month.