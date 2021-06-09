Nepal rejects reports of formal ban order against Patanjali's Coronil

Yoga Guru Ramdev had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil tablets in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India. (Representative image: Twitter/@yogrishiramdev)

The Nepal Health Ministry has rejected the reports of a government ban on Patanjali's Ayurveda-based Coronil in the country.

Nepal's government has not issued any formal ban order against Coronil in the country, said Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudyal.

"The government has not issued any formal ban order against the medicine," he said.

Any type of medicines that are supposed to be distributed to the general public needs to be registered at the Department of Drug Administration under the Ministry of Health and Population first, said Poudyal.

Yoga Guru Ramdev had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil tablets on June 23, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A packet of Coronil was gifted to Nepal's then Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi some time ago, Poudyal said. "Other than that I have no information regarding the matter, he added.

There is no proof that Coronil can cure corona disease, a Health Ministry official told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity. There are many Ayurvedic medicines available in Nepal, which can boost the immunity of individuals and may also help to get rid of corona infection. However, the World Health Organisation has not yet approved any medicine that can cure corona, he added.

Patanjali’s Coronil has other controversies on its name. In May, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked The Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth to withdraw a "misleading" advertisement from all platforms endorsing Coronil kit, a product of his firm, as an effective medicine for COVID-19, failing which it said an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against Ramdev.

Explained: All you need to know about IMA and what is its row with Ramdev all about

On June 3, the Delhi High Court issued summons to Ramdev on a suit by Delhi Medical Association (DMA) seeking to restrain him from disseminating false information about the Coronil kit that it is a cure for COVID-19. The high court orally asked the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

DMA, on behalf of its doctor members, said Ramdev's statement affects as that medicine does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

(With inputs from PTI)