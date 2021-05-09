MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Nepal PM Oli to seek vote of confidence in Parliament on Monday

The prime minister's fate will be decided by Monday's voting for which the ruling CPN-UML has issued a whip to all of its lawmakers, urging them to cast their votes in favour of the prime minister.

PTI
May 09, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
AP

AP

Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday to prove that he enjoys majority support in the lower house after the CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" withdrew support to his government.

A special session of the lower house of Parliament has been called for Monday when Prime Minister Oli will try to win the confidence of the 275-member house to prove that he enjoys majority support, aiming to consolidate his grip in the party.

The prime minister's fate will be decided by Monday's voting for which the ruling CPN-UML has issued a whip to all of its lawmakers, urging them to cast their votes in favour of the prime minister.

After its alliance Nepal Communist Party Maoist Centre led by Prachanda withdrew its support to the government, Oli's government is reduced to a minority one.

There are only 121 members of the lower house with the CPN-UML. However, Oli hopes to garner majority in the voting with the support from other fringe parties during the crucial voting.

Close

Related stories

But Madhav Nepal led rival group within the ruling party, which commands support of 22 Parliament members, has warned to tender en masse resignation before the voting takes place, according sources close to CPN-UML Nepal faction.

The pro-Madhesi Janata Samajwadi Party has decided to remain neutral, not to vote either for or against Oli, during the voting. Main Opposition Nepali Congress has already decided to vote against Oli during the voting.

Meanwhile, 28 members of the House of Representatives have tested positive for the coronavirus. Their swabs were collected recently ahead of the House of Representatives meeting.

Gopainath Yogi, secretary at the Parliament Secretariat, told
PTI
TAGS: #K P Sharma Oli #Nepal #World News
first published: May 9, 2021 09:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.