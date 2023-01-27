 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepal plane crash: Singapore to analyse black boxes

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

The flight smashed into a gorge on its final approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15, killing all 72 people on board. It was the country's worst air crash in 30 years.

Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara.

Singapore's Transport Ministry will analyse black boxes recovered from the crash site of Yeti Airlines flight 691 at the request of the investigation authorities in Nepal, officials said.

The Transport Ministry's (MOT) Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) will help retrieve and read the data from the plane's flight recorders, said an MOT spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

The analysis will be carried out at TSIB's flight recorder readout facility, which was set up in 2007.