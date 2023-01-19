 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepal plane crash: PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal meets families of those killed in Yeti Airlines crash

Jan 19, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Thursday met with the grieving families of the people who were killed in the Yeti Airlines plane crash in the resort city of Pokhara.

Prachanda reached the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital to meet the families.

Expressing his condolences to the families, the prime minister directed the hospital authorities to speed up the identification of the bodies, make the process scientific and hand over the bodies to the relatives soon, it said.

According to the prime minister's secretariat, Prime Minister Dahal requested the hospital's officials to ask for necessary assistance from the government to establish the deceased's identity at the earliest.

The prime minister also inspected the bodies kept for identification.

In one of Nepal's worst domestic crashes, the Yeti Airlines aircraft after taking off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on November 15 crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in Pokhara, minutes before landing.