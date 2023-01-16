 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Nepal plane crash: Here's what eyewitnesses say about aircraft crash in Pokhara

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

At least 68 people were killed as the plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara on Sunday in the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, on January 15, 2023. Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades. AP/PTI

Eyewitnesses of the Nepalese passenger plane crash have said that they had a close shave as the Yeti Airlines plane, with 72 onboard, including five Indians, crashed near their settlement and a bomb-like blast was heard.

At least 68 people were killed as the plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara on Sunday in the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Kalpana Sunar was washing clothes in the front yard of her house when she saw an aircraft falling from the sky and coming in her direction, The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted her as saying on Monday.

"The aircraft was tilted at an unusual angle and moments later, I heard a bomb-like explosion," she was quoted as saying.

"Then I saw a plume of black smoke billowing from the Seti gorge," she added.

One of the plane's wings hit the ground about 12 metres from the house of local resident Geeta Sunar.