Nepal plane crash: French team reaches Pokhara to assist in investigation

Jan 17, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed minutes before landing on the bank of the Seti River in the resort city of Pokhara on Sunday. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft.

Visuals from Pokhara in Nepal, where a Yeti Airlines plane crashed on January 15.

A nine-member team of experts from France arrived here on Tuesday to help the Nepal government investigate a plane crash in which 71 people lost their lives.

The Nepal government has formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the crash. The probe panel headed by former aviation secretary Nagendra Ghimire has been asked to investigate the accident and submit its report within 45 days.

A senior official at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said that the expert team from the company that manufactures the ATR aircraft reached Kathmandu on Tuesday.

"The team has already reached Pokhara," Joint Secretary Lamichhane told PTI.

The French team will assist the probe committee to investigate the matter. The committee has already started its investigation into the incident, he said.