Nepal, China To Jointly Announce Revised Height Of Mount Everest On December 8

According to the measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 meters.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 09:10 PM IST
Nepal and China are set to jointly announce the revised height of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, on Tuesday.

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

According to the measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 meters.

According to a spokesperson at the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Nepal will announce the new height of the Everest on Tuesday along with China.

The Chinese side has also agreed to announce the height of the Everest jointly, the ministry official said.

The department had started measuring the height of the Everest two years ago.
PTI
TAGS: #China #Mount Everest #Nepal #World News
first published: Dec 7, 2020 09:10 pm

