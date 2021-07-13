Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns

Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. | File Photo (PC- Reuters)

Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli resigned on July 13. He will be replaced by Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba, who will be taking oath as the next Prime Minister of Nepal on July 13.

Notably, Deuba, 74, has served as the prime minister of Nepal on four occasions. He will be sworn in as the new PM of Nepal at 6 pm today.

Oli stepped down as the caretaker Prime Minister after Nepal’s Supreme Court on July 12 directed President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the new PM by Tuesday.

A statement released by the President’s office read: “Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been appointed as the Prime Minister by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari as per Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.”

KP Sharma Oli said: "Our party abides with the order given by the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court had on July 12 also reinstated Nepal’s dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana issued the verdict stating that President Bhandari's decision to dissolve the lower house upon a recommendation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was an unconstitutional act, delivering a major blow to the veteran Communist leader who was preparing for snap polls.

(With agency inputs)