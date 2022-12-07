 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nearly 300 shops gutted after massive fire in Pakistan's Islamabad

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

The blaze started near Gate No 7 of the Bazaar where second-hand clothes and carpets are sold, according to various media reports.

A massive fire broke out Wednesday at a popular Sunday Bazaar in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, burning nearly 300 shops and stalls.

Officials said that 10 fire brigade vehicles fought for several hours to extinguish the fire. They were helped by two fire tenders of the Pakistan Air Force.

However, no causalities have been reported following the incident.

The extent of the fire was so massive that it rapidly engulfed shops leaving over 300 burnt, media reports said.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the district administration and ordered the deputy commissioner to monitor the rescue operation.