Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirus

Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain, deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said at a news conference on Monday.That is equivalent to around 14 percent of the country's 85,195 confirmed cases, roughly the same proportion as last week.
First Published on Mar 30, 2020 04:40 pm