 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Nearly 10% of marine life threatened with extinction: Red List

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

More than 1,550 of some 17,903 marine plants and animals assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature are at risk of extinction, according to the latest list which acts as a barometer of biodiversity.

Representative image

The effects of human activity from climate change to pollution are "devastating" marine life, with nearly a tenth of underwater plants and animals assessed so far threatened with extinction, the latest Red List of Threatened Species showed on Friday.

The report's release coincides with a U.N. summit on nature in Montreal where the U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has urged countries to end an "orgy of destruction" and pass a deal to halt and reverse habitat loss.

More than 1,550 of some 17,903 marine plants and animals assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature are at risk of extinction, according to the latest list which acts as a barometer of biodiversity and is published several times a year.

"It shows that we are having quite a devastating impact on marine species," Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List, told Reuters.

"Underwater, you can't really see what's going on. And so by assessing the status of the species it gives us a real indicator of what is really happening there, and it's not good news."

Hilton-Taylor said the portion of marine species facing extinction was likely much higher than current data shows because those analysed so far have tended to be widespread fish species, not currently under threat.