NCP's Prachanda-led faction expels PM Oli from party's general membership

The Prachanda-led faction on Monday dropped a letter at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar.

PTI
January 24, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
The ruling Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' on Sunday expelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the party's general membership, according to media reports.

The decision was taken at the Standing Committee meeting of the faction led by former prime ministers Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli failed to produce explanation to his recent moves as sought by party leadership, the Himalayan Times reported.

Earlier, the splinter group had removed Oli as the party chair.

Oli had been accused of violating party statute by the splinter group.
TAGS: #K P Sharma Oli #Nepal #Nepal Communist Party #Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' #World News
first published: Jan 24, 2021 08:46 pm

