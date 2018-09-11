App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz dies in London

Kulsoom, who was under treatment at London's Harley Street Clinic since June 2014, was placed on life support earlier Tuesday as her health deteriorated, Geo TV reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Begum Kulsoom, the wife of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, died Tuesday in London after a prolonged illness, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif said.

The 68-year-old former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She had married Sharif in April 1971.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Kulsoom Nawaz #Pakistan #World News

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

