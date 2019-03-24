App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorates in prison: Daughter Maryam Nawaz

Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving a 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's condition had deteriorated in jail due to a kidney disease, a day after his family met him and expressed concern over his health, Pakistan media reported on March 24.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo's daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted about his worsening health on March 23 after she along with his personal physician Adnan Khan visited Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on receiving permission from the country's interior ministry, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

After meeting her father, Maryam tweeted that his kidney disease had reached the third stage and he felt pain in his arm.

"The blood tests done yesterday reveal a further raise in his creatinine levels which means his kidney function has deteriorated. His kidney disease is already at stage 3. The pain in the flanks persists," Maryam tweeted.

She also said that a letter had been written to the additional chief secretary to request him for a medical specialist to be sent to jail to diagnose Nawaz's disease and treat the problem in the presence of his personal physician, the newspaper reported.

The duo met Sharif for two hours during which the leader informed them that his blood samples had been taken and he had been informed about the reports. He also told them about his kidney ailment.

Meanwhile, PML-N workers, who gathered outside the prison, chanted party slogans on her arrival and started removing barricades placed outside the prison building. They later retreated on her request.

The workers also stopped a passenger train by blocking a nearby track, mounted its engine and shouted slogans in favour of their leader. They cleared the tracks after police reached the scene.

The National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of Panama Papers.

Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar were granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.

He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 04:32 pm

