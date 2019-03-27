App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif walks out of prison after 3 months on medical grounds

Sharif, 69, was lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since December last year, serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was released from jail on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him six weeks' bail to receive medical treatment within the country.

Sharif, 69, was lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since December last year, serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, who denies wrongdoing, has suffered four angina attacks in recent weeks, according to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

On Tuesday, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa accepted Sharif's appeal and allowed him to get medical treatment from any health facility of his choice within the country.

related news

Sharif is barred from leaving Pakistan.

The deposed prime minister's supporters and party workers gathered in large numbers outside the jail and showered his car with flowers as he left the area.

Some PML-N party workers moved along with Sharif's car till his residence.

The three-time prime minister was received by PML-N leaders and his family at his house in the Jati Umra Raiwind area here.

Sharif's release got delayed as the court order and other required documents could not reach the jail for more than 10 hours after the bench's direction.

The Supreme Court observed in its order that several senior doctors had suggested that Sharif's history of hypertension, cardiac and renal ailments may present a "mild-moderate risk" if he is to undergo angiography.

Therefore, granting him relief for a limited period is a "reasonable" request, the top court said.

It directed Sharif to deposit two bail bonds worth Rs 5 million Pakistani rupees (USD 35,423) each, receive medical treatment and surrender after six weeks.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif thanked the court for "meeting the merits of justice".

"We thank the SC for considering gravity of the situation in the light of the medical reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. We also thank the nation and workers of the PMLN whose prayers had made this day possible," he said.

He said that Sharif's health and well-being is the utmost priority of the party and that would be their primal focus.

The Sharif family has been complaining that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was not providing adequate treatment to the three-time former premier who has serious health complications.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfield corruption case in July 2018 which was related to his properties in London. Later he was given bail in September.

In December, the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia graft case but acquitted him in the Flagship corruption case.

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case is related to setting up steel mills in Saudi Arabia allegedly with corruption money.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Morata Double Gives Spain Victory Over Malta

Rupee Slips by 12 Paise to 68.98 Against US Dollar in Early trade

Quagliarella Becomes Oldest Italy Scorer in 6-0 Liechtenstein Rout

Nawaz Sharif Walks Out of Pakistan Prison After 3 Months on Medical Gr ...

Gabriel Jesus Brace Hands Brazil 3-1 Win in Czech Republic

Bautista Agut Stuns Top-ranked Djokovic in Miami

Alia Bhatt on Winning Best Actress at REEL Awards 2019: Need to Go Bac ...

India Will Take All 'Necessary Measures' to Protect & Secure Itself: P ...

Pakistani Men Display Sexist Placards to Protest Women's March, Trolle ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

General Elections 2019: More than half of Indians satisfied with gover ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11, ...

Nifty Bank hits record high of 30,000; HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank lead

Alkem Labs a good buying opportunity, says Motilal Oswal

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playin ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.