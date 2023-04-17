 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Nawaz Sharif to return and supervise PML-N's electoral campaign: Pakistan Interior Minister Sanaullah Rana Sanaullah

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently based in London, will return and supervise Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's electoral campaign, Geo News quoted the senior party leader as saying.

Nawaz Sharif to return and supervise PML-N's electoral campaign: Pakistan Interior Minister Sanaullah Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return from London as soon as the electoral preparations for the general elections begin.

He also made it clear that elections in the politically crucial Punjab province will not be held on May 14 despite the Supreme Court's order and "all-out efforts" of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently based in London, will return and supervise Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's electoral campaign, Geo News quoted the senior party leader as saying.

An ailing Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after the high court allowed him a four-week reprieve. The 73-year-old leader was serving seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before his departure.