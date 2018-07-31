App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for further treatment?

Sharif, 68, was yesterday shifted to the Cardiac Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Nawaz Sharif's personal physician has advised the interim government to "seriously consider" sending him to London for further treatment, a media report said, a day after Pakistan's former prime minister was admitted to a top hospital after his health deteriorated.

Sharif, 68, was yesterday shifted to the Cardiac Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The News International reported that the former premier could be sent to London on August 2.

Sending Sharif to London for treatment is being seriously considered, the report said.

related news

His personal physician Dr Adnan Khan examined him and evaluated his medical test conducted over the past few days and advised Shari'f treatment abroad, it said.

Sharif had earlier stayed in London for three months for cardiac surgery.

His wife Kulsoom Nawaz, 68, is also in a London hospital undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

Meanwhile, his private hospital ward in Islamabad has been declared as a sub-jail by the authorities.

The capital's police will provide security to the convicted premier, according to the government notification.

Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case.

The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:53 am

tags #Nawaz Sharif #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.