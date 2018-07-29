Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to hospital due to 'cardiac issues'

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs to be immediately shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital from Adiala Jail after suffering heart issues, an official said.

Sharif, 68, is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since July 13.

Last week, it was reported that Sharif is on the verge of a kidney failure and doctors have recommended to shift him to a hospital immediately.

Pakistan's caretaker government today decided to shift jailed former prime minister to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after irregular ECG and blood reports.

The decision was taken by the Punjab government which has administrative control of the Adiala jail after a team of doctors recommended that Sharif needed proper medication and care.

"Sharif will be shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad where preparations have been made to keep the high-profile prisoner," Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said.

Earlier, a team of doctors headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out medical checkup of Sharif after he complained of pain in chest.

Apparently, his ECG was not satisfactory, which prompted the doctors to advise shifting to the hospital.

Sharif had open heart surgery in 2016 and has been also suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

Last week, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to caretaker Punjab government seeking better facilities for them at Adiala Jail.

Shehbaz had asked the authorities to ensure continuous provision of medicines and medical examination to Nawaz Sharif from his personal doctor.