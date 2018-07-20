Nawaz Sharif provided with television, cook and lawn in jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently being held in a jail in Rawalpindi, has access to a 21-inch television and a special cook, according to a report in Outlook India.

Sharif was convicted in the Avenfield case by the Accountability court on July 6 while he was in London along with his daughter, visiting his ailing wife. The father-daughter duo was arrested upon their return to Pakistan. They were taken to Islamabad from Lahore in a special chartered plane after their arrival, and were then transported to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

According to the report, Sharif and his daughter are now likely to be shifted from Rawalpindi to the rest house of Sihala Police Training College in Islamabad. The report quoted Geo TV sources saying that arrangements have been made to move the convicts to Sinhala.

The government has issued a clarification after former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shabaz Sharif complained that Nawaz is being kept in 'abysmal conditions.' The clarification stated that Sharif is getting all the facilities that he is entitled to in jail.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Malik Mubashir also issued a statement providing the list of facilities given to Nawaz Sharif.

Mubashir said that Sharif was jailed in a separate cell in the Better Class portion of the jail with a steel bed, table, chair, newspapers, bedsheets, personal clothes, a ceiling fan, two bracket fans and toiletries along with a 21 inch TV.

The report states that Sharif is also provided with a space to walk and he “regularly goes for a stroll in the lawn attached to his cell”.

Mubashir said that the jail’s medical staff and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) consultants regularly perform Sharif's medical checkup and his health is satisfactory. A special cook has also been provided so that the former prime minister is provided with the diet recommended for him by a RIC nutritionist which includes fruits, salad, dates and qeema (minced meat).

Lawyers of Nawaz Sharif are permitted to meet him once a week on any day, while his family members and friends can meet him on Thursdays, the report added.