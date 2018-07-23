App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nawaz Sharif on verge of kidney failure a week after arrest: Reports

According to a report in Express Tribune, Sharif’s urea nitrogen levels has shot up to a dangerous level.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is on the verge of kidney failure while a medical board has recommended that he be shifted to a hospital from the Adiala jail on an urgent basis.

According to a report in Express Tribune, Sharif’s urea nitrogen levels has shot up to a dangerous level.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were arrested on July 13 immediately after they landed in Lahore. Sharif faces 10 years in jail after being convicted in a corruption case and Maryam faces seven years in the same case.

According to reports in Pakistani media, Sharif has been sweating excessively and dehydrating due to conditions inside the prison.

Read More

 
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:59 am

tags #Maryam Sharif #Nawaz Sharif #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.