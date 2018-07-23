Nawaz Sharif on verge of kidney failure a week after arrest: Reports

According to a report in Express Tribune, Sharif’s urea nitrogen levels has shot up to a dangerous level.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is on the verge of kidney failure while a medical board has recommended that he be shifted to a hospital from the Adiala jail on an urgent basis.
Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were arrested on July 13 immediately after they landed in Lahore. Sharif faces 10 years in jail after being convicted in a corruption case and Maryam faces seven years in the same case.
According to reports in Pakistani media, Sharif has been sweating excessively and dehydrating due to conditions inside the prison.