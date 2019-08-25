App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif disqualified for concealing assets, submitting fake testimony: Pakistan SC

The court said that the public representatives were not honest in accordance to article 62-1F of the Constitution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's Supreme Court has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not declaring assets while contesting election and submitting a fake testimony which was a serious issue, according to a media report on August 25.

The apex court said 69-year-old Sharif had concealed assets of the Capital FZE while filing his nomination forms in 2013, Dunya News TV reported.

It said non-declaration of assets would not be good for the country and actionable steps must be taken to stop this.

Close

The court said that the public representatives were not honest in accordance to article 62-1F of the Constitution.

related news

It added that the court cannot ignore the fake testimony submitted by the candidates.

Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 25, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #world

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.