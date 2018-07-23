App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif damaging credibility of July 25 general elections: Imran Khan

Addressing a poll rally in Karachi, the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician claimed that a "big game" is being played to hurt the credibility of the general elections and Sharif and others are behind this "conspiracy".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan accused jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif of "protecting India's interests" and trying to damage the credibility of the July 25 general elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Karachi, the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician claimed that a "big game" is being played to hurt the credibility of the general elections and Sharif and others are behind this "conspiracy".

"Now when he knows that his party is facing certain defeat in the elections, he is saying the elections are going to be rigged,” Khan said.

“Even the Indian media is now beating out the narrative that the elections will be rigged. It is a big conspiracy against the state of Pakistan,” he added.

related news

Khan alleged that Sharif, who is now serving 10-years jail term in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in a corruption case, had always tried to defame the Pakistan armed forces and institutions.

"He tried to do this through the Dawn leaks and then by claiming that the Pakistani establishment was behind the Mumbai terror attacks,” Khan said.

He claimed that the international establishment including India want a weak government in Pakistan.

“The international establishment who are creating doubts about the elections want a weak government which can be controlled like robots but that will not happen now because the people of Pakistan wanted true democracy and the wind of change would be seen in the elections," he said.

It was Khan's last election rally in Karachi before the elections as he contests from an important constituency of the city for a national assembly seat.

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, are serving jail terms of 10-years and seven years respectively in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, after an accountability court convicted them on July 6 over the family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:05 am

tags #general elections #Imran Khan #India #Nawaz Sharif #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.