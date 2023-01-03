 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natural gas prices in Europe fall to pre-invasion levels

New York Times
Jan 03, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

On Tuesday, the wholesale price for European natural gas, measured by the benchmark Dutch TTF futures contract for February, was selling for around 76 euros (about $80) a megawatt-hour.

File image of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Representative image: AP)

European natural gas prices, which soared last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have now fallen well below their levels before the start of the war, reflecting the continent’s success rounding up alternatives to Russian gas, widespread conservation efforts and a relatively mild winter.

But the news comes as Europe’s economy is slowing — half of the European Union is expected to be in recession next year, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said Sunday — and the slumping gas price also signals diminished demand for energy.

On Tuesday, the wholesale price for European natural gas, measured by the benchmark Dutch TTF futures contract for February, was selling for around 76 euros (about $80) a megawatt-hour. On the eve of Russia’s push into its neighbor in February 2022, the contract sold for about 88 euros.

This is a remarkable turnaround. Just months ago, as Russia curtailed and eventually cut off most exports of the fuel to Europe, there were fears that the continent would run out of gas this winter. That pushed prices to an August peak of more than 340 euros a megawatt-hour, about five times current levels.

Those concerns have largely faded, even though Russia used to provide about 40% of Europe’s consumption of gas, which is widely used to heat homes, run businesses and generate electricity.

“We now have a well-supplied EU gas market, even without Russian gas,” said Henning Gloystein, the director for energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, a political risk firm. “That’s reflected in current prices.”